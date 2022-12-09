Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 5.1%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.98. 8,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 132,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.90.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
