GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Trading Up 0.9%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.72. Approximately 563,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,061% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

