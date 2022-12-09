Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Darren Saumur Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darren Saumur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Genpact Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

G has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5,870.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,504 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,996 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 831,953 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

