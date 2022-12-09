Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €92.00 ($96.84) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Down 0.1 %

Gerresheimer stock opened at €61.35 ($64.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a 1-year high of €87.25 ($91.84).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.