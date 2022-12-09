Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.84. 399,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 599,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.