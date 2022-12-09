Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 120,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 173,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

