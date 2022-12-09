GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,150.29

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,150.29 ($14.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.02). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,185 ($14.45), with a volume of 1,953 shares trading hands.

GlobalData Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,750.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($12.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800,000 ($9,511,035.24).

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

