Glovista Investments LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $81.96. 311,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,658,325. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $425.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

