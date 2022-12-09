Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.26 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $90.20 or 0.00525980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $233.58 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

