Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.52 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.30.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Trading Down 14.9 %

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.