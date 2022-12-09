Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Cut to “Sell” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOOD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.02.

TSE FOOD opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

