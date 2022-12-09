Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Trading Down 7.3%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 332,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 233,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

Featured Articles

