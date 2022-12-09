Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires 1,666 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $43.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

