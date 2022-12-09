Goodwin Investment Advisory Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Goodwin Investment Advisory cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 184,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $86.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

