Goodwin Investment Advisory Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 560.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.08 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

