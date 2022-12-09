Goodwin Investment Advisory Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

