Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $4.19 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 3.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,372,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,263,000 after buying an additional 4,169,274 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after buying an additional 652,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 468.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 697,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 574,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

