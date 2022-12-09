Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $49,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

