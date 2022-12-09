Goodwin Investment Advisory Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 702,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

