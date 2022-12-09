Goodwin Investment Advisory Sells 395 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $273.39 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

