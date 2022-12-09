Goodwin Investment Advisory Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,397,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,320,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $44.14 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59.

