Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Shares Down 0.3%

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFORU)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.