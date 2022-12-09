Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €10.15 ($10.68) and last traded at €10.15 ($10.68). 303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.80 ($10.32).

Grammer Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.87.

Grammer Company Profile

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

