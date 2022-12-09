Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $67.66. 13,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $336,513.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,104,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,104,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,061. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Greif by 39.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Greif by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Greif by 193.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

