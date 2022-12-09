GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.68) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,483.60 ($18.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £60.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,516.40. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

