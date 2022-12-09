GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,583.57.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.60 on Monday. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

