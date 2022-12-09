Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 6,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 951,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 100.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 73,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

