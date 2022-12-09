Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.18

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.18 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 24.20 ($0.30). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 23.79 ($0.29), with a volume of 5,573,805 shares traded.

HMSO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 23.75 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

