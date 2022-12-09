Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 9,847 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 64,026 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $3,863,969.10.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 221,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.