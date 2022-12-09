Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.95

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.95 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 119.20 ($1.45). Hays shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 2,738,204 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.89.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

