HC Wainwright Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $90.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.50.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

