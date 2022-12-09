HC Wainwright Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $90.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ARWR stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $74.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.