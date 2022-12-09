HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,693,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.