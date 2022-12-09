Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $931.96 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $931.96 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,227.67233 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04796814 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,136,107.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.