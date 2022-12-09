Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0481

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $931.94 million and $10.16 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00077996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025426 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,227.67233 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04796814 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,136,107.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

