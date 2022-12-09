Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Trading 2.4% Higher

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. It has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

