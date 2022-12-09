HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Increased to €27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($24.21) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($56.84) to €47.00 ($49.47) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $91.72.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

