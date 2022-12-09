Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $141.98 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $141.98 million and $262,258.61 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00022701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010826 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00239580 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12410752 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $285,270.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.