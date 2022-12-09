HEX (HEX) Trading 11% Lower This Week

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. HEX has a total market cap of $16.29 billion and approximately $3.80 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $976.85 or 0.05664720 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00505872 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.58 or 0.30246255 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.