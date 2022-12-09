Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 56.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

