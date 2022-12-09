Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 207.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.