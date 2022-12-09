Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.