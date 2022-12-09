HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 105,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

HilleVax Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter worth $137,000.

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.