HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 105,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
