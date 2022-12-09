HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 105,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter worth $137,000.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

