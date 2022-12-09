Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $137.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

