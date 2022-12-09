Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $279.99

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $279.99, but opened at $287.43. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $287.43, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

