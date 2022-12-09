HitBTC Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $206.25 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $650,876.61 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

