HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) fell 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

