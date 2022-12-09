holoride 24-Hour Volume Hits $67,277.33 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 0% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $29.42 million and approximately $67,277.33 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.57 or 0.07375088 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00078145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025628 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0618765 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $78,404.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.