HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,671. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $390.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

