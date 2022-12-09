Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0887 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 4% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $102,233.98 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

