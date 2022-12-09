Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

